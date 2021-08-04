Mumbai: Integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCI) on Wednesday reported a rise of 905.72% in its consolidated profit to ₹47.47 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 against ₹4.72 crore for the same quarter last year.

Total revenues gained 71.30% to ₹700.21 crore for the June 2021 quarter from ₹408.76 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The April-June quarter of FY21 was impacted by a nationwide lockdown implemented to control the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

On a standalone basis, profit rose 390.27% to ₹48.39 crore for the June 2021 quarter over ₹9.87 crore a year ago.

Total revenue stood at ₹621.46 crore for June 2021 quarter, an 84.46% growth as compared with ₹336.89 crore for June 2020 quarter, Transport Corporation of India Ltd said in a statement.

The supply chain and logistics solutions provider also reported a profit before tax growth of 429.01% at ₹54.33 crore in June 2021 quarter as against ₹10.27 crore in June 2020 quarter.

Commenting on the results, Vineet Agarwal, managing director, TCI, stated, "The momentum of economic recovery has been slow due to demand-side issues due to micro area lockdowns, however, volume growth is visible across all sectors."

"Overall the start to the current financial year has been better than Q1 of FY-21. It proves that we have geared our business to focus on the right sectors. TCI has delivered on its commitments through its extensive integrated multimodal network, partnering with the customers in their business. Our new communication theme, "Everything Logistics," represents the customized solutions TCI is able to offer to its customers across the value chain."

