Transportation of employees and goods remain key challenges to restart biz: CII

Problems in the movement of workers and goods are hampering the restart of business operations despite government orders to ease the nationwide lockdown, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) found in a survey.

In the survey, 36% of the respondents said that the industry is facing issues with daily movement of employees, while another 31% mentioned that this was a problem faced by the firms they represented.

Around 39% said they had to contend with delays and disruption in movement of finished goods or raw material, while 23% stated that materials were not available at all. Only 15% businesses in the sample felt that the movement of goods was timely, the survey noted.

“The survey responses indicate the need to facilitate daily commute of employees without any hurdles on a priority basis. Among various measures, the government should specify the guidelines for individual vehicles (4-wheeler, 2-wheeler and bicycle) for commuting between the residence and factory," the survey further mentioned.

Business entities in the manufacturing and service sectors had to close their respective operations to comply with the union and the state governments’ decision to impose a complete lock down to contain the spread of Covid – 19 pandemic.

The survey also found that 39% of the respondents claimed that they could be booked under criminal charges if any Covid-19 positive case is found in their premises and 27% businessmen in the sample felt that there was no such possibility and did not fear any criminal charges.

India’s economy is expected to slow significantly in the current financial year due to the negative impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and service industries. Ratings agency Crisil, on 3 April, had announced a downward revision of Indian’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.5% for 2020-21.

“The findings indicate the business sentiments and priorities for policymakers to create a conducive business climate for industries, as companies battle the unprecedented disruptions to daily operations and finance activities brought on by the coronavirus," the survey noted. “These measures are indeed a positive step towards keeping business operations going on a relatively stable footing and minimising contraction of economic activity."

The lobby group in a report released last Thursday warned that the Indian economy could contract up to 0.9% in FY 21 in the worst-case scenario if the coronavirus pandemic prolongs and the government is unable to restore economic activity.

CII also urged the government to initiate structural reforms to revive the economy over the medium to long term.

“In the base case, GDP growth is estimated at a negligible level of 0.6%, while in the optimistic scenario it is projected at 1.5%. In the downside risk scenario, where the pandemic outbreak gets prolonged, thereby restricting full restoration of economic activity for an extended period, GDP growth for FY 2021 could possibly contract by as much as 0.9%," CII said in a report.

It called for major structural changes such as reduction in the cost of transportation and logistics, availability of credit and reducing the cost of acquiring capital, easier norms for land acquisition, simplification of the indirect tax structure and reforms in labour laws to ease the recovery process and attract more investments after the pandemic.

In order to put the Indian economy back on track in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic, industry lobby groups like CII and FICCI have been urging the Centre to announce a bailout package of $200-300 billion, along with a host of other incentives for small and medium enterprises.

