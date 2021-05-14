Transported 55,000 oxygen concentrators in 21 days, says SpiceJet

NEW DELHI: No frill carrier SpiceJet Ltd on Friday said that the airline has transported 55,000 oxygen concentrators and coronavirus relief material from the US, China and Singapore in the last three weeks.

"Out of this, 51,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted from the US, Singapore and China, and 4,660 have been transported domestically," the airline said, adding that it has been deploying its wide-body and narrow-body cargo aircraft for these flights.

The airline added that it has transported 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment between 12 January and 12 April 2021 while carrying more than 1.6 lakh tonnes of cargo and medical devices since 25 March 2020.

"SpiceJet has carried record supplies of relief material, medicines and medical equipment all through the pandemic contributing in India’s war against covid-19," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said in the statement, adding that the airline set a target of airlifting 10,000 oxygen concentrators during April-end, which it has surpassed by transporting more than five times that quantity.

These oxygen concentrators transported by the airline have been ordered by SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, and other organizations that are working with state governments and hospitals to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen amidst the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.