Transported 55,000 oxygen concentrators in 21 days, says SpiceJet

"SpiceJet has carried record supplies of relief material, medicines and medical equipment all through the pandemic contributing in India’s war against covid-19," SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said in the statement, adding that the airline set a target of airlifting 10,000 oxygen concentrators during April-end, which it has surpassed by transporting more than five times that quantity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}