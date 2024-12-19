New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Transrail Lighting Ltd has mobilised ₹246 crore from anchor investors including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund.

Apart from these, Winro Commercial (India) Ltd, Bengal Finance and Investments, SBI General Insurance Company and LIC Mutual Fund are the top anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, Transrail Lighting has allotted 56.94 lakh shares to 19 funds at ₹432 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹245.97 crore.

The ₹839-crore IPO is available for public subscription from December 19 to December 23. The price band has been set at ₹410-432 per share.

The company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of 1.01 crore equity shares by a promoter Ajanma Holdings Private Ltd.

At present, Ajanma Holdings holds 83.22 per cent stake in the Mumbai-based company.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size has been pegged at ₹839 crore and a market capitalisation of nearly ₹5,600 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund incremental working capital requirements, to support capital expenditure and for general corporate purposes.

Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 34 shares and in multiples thereof.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading Indian Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies with a primary focus on the power transmission and distribution business and integrated manufacturing facilities for lattice structures, conductors, and monopoles.