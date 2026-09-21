Transrail sticks to 20-22% annual growth guidance despite macro headwinds, tepid Q1: CEO Narang

MUMBAI: Transrail Lighting Ltd, a transmission and distribution (T&D) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, expects to maintain its annual revenue growth guidance of 20-22% even after a tepid first quarter as geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted supply chains and put pressure on margins.
MUMBAI: Transrail Lighting Ltd, a transmission and distribution (T&D) engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, expects to maintain its annual revenue growth guidance of 20-22% even after a tepid first quarter as geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted supply chains and put pressure on margins.
The company expects to make up for the slower start over the coming quarters, chief executive officer Randeep Narang said in an interview with Mint.
The company expects to make up for the slower start over the coming quarters, chief executive officer Randeep Narang said in an interview with Mint.
“We are going to catch up on this and maintain a 20% guidance. There is an upside – we may do more, but 20-22% is what we are wanting to achieve,” he said.
The confidence comes as India enters a strong power transmission investment cycle, driven by rising electricity demand, renewable energy integration and the need for new transmission infrastructure. For Transrail, which competes with larger EPC companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Kalpataru Projects International and KEC International, the expanding market provides room to grow its core T&D order book even as it plans to enter newer businesses such as data centres and battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Narang pegged the domestic transmission market opportunity at ₹9.5 trillion through 2032. After excluding segments such as original equipment manufacturers, he estimates about ₹5 trillion could be the addressable market, translating into an annual opportunity of roughly ₹1 trillion.
“Even a 5% share of that is ₹5,000 crore. Our order intake plan is ₹10,000-12,000 crore, so we are very well-placed because the growth of the industry will help us to boost our order book for the next five years,” Narang said.
International markets provide another avenue for growth. Narang estimates the opportunity at ₹60,000-70,000 crore, allowing it to selectively pursue projects outside India.
Supply disruption
The strong longer-term outlook comes after a difficult start to FY27. Disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis slowed supplies to Transrail’s factories and vendors during the first quarter. Changes in light diesel oil prices affected the availability of steel, aluminium and zinc used to manufacture towers and conductors as suppliers held back production in anticipation of better prices, Narang said.
The slowdown affected the entire industry, he said, pointing to subdued growth among competitors during the quarter.
“All our competitors grew less than 5% in Q1. Some grew 3%, some 4%. It impacted everybody. It's not that we have done this in isolation. Our closest competitors grew less than us in Q1,” he said.
For Transrail, the strategy for navigating both near-term uncertainty and longer-term opportunity is to avoid chasing growth at the expense of profitability. That approach is visible outside its core T&D business, where the company plans to remain cautious in the more competitive civil and railway EPC segments.
“There are opportunities, but in civil and railways, you can see there is huge competition. In railways, there will be 20 players, and in civil, there are 20 players,” Narang said.
Transrail’s railway order book is expected to remain around ₹400 crore-500 crore and civil around ₹800 crore-900 crore. The strategy, Narang said, is to “go slow and make money.”
The company is taking a similarly measured approach in newer areas such as data centres and BESS. Rather than immediately targeting revenue from the businesses, Transrail is building teams, developing engineering and design capabilities and evaluating potential partners and suppliers.
The company has hired heads for both businesses and is adding personnel. It has received enquiries and met potential customers but does not expect revenue from either business this financial year, the executive said.
New businesses
The new businesses could eventually add another growth engine to a company that expanded sharply in FY26. Transrail reported a 30% growth in revenue from operations to ₹6,780 crore in FY26, while net profit increased 23% to ₹404 crore.
Analysts at LKP Securities said in May that near-term execution and margins could remain affected by geopolitical and supply-chain uncertainties but “strong domestic and global T&D capex cycle, healthy order visibility, disciplined bidding, improving balance sheet and ongoing capacity expansion are expected to support long-term growth.”
The brokerage maintained its buy rating on Transrail with a target price of ₹700.
Transrail shares made their stock market debut on 27 December 2024 at ₹590, a 36.6% premium to the issue price of ₹432. Since the beginning of 2026, the shares have declined about 27% to ₹408.85 as of 18 September, compared with a 12.8% fall in the benchmark Sensex over the same period.