Travel apps are betting that paying you will win your business

Some of Hopper’s new features are already widely available. The app has a Daily Gift feature that rewards people for opening the app each day. After seven consecutive days, they earn $10 in Carrot Cash, the in-app currency akin to reward points or miles that customers can use to lower the price of flights, hotels and car rentals. As of late August, Hopper has made it available to 40% of users.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}