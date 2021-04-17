Travel boom coming, Expedia CEO says: ‘hotels will come screaming back’
- Expedia and Vrbo leader Peter Kern on leadership lessons from Barry Diller and what post-pandemic business travel will look like
Peter Kern became chief executive officer of Expedia Group Inc. last April, during the travel industry’s worst crisis in decades.
It was a precarious moment: Calls to the company’s call centers had surged 500% as consumers canceled flights and hotel rooms. Expedia burned through cash in issuing refunds. To weather the downturn, it scrambled to raise about $4 billion in capital last spring.
