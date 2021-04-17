Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Travel boom coming, Expedia CEO says: ‘hotels will come screaming back’

Travel boom coming, Expedia CEO says: ‘hotels will come screaming back’

Premium
Reuters photo
5 min read . 08:30 PM IST CHIP CUTTER, The Wall Street Journal

  • Expedia and Vrbo leader Peter Kern on leadership lessons from Barry Diller and what post-pandemic business travel will look like

Peter Kern became chief executive officer of Expedia Group Inc. last April, during the travel industry’s worst crisis in decades.

It was a precarious moment: Calls to the company’s call centers had surged 500% as consumers canceled flights and hotel rooms. Expedia burned through cash in issuing refunds. To weather the downturn, it scrambled to raise about $4 billion in capital last spring.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.