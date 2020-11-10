Travel companies that are thriving amid the pandemic

DragonSlayer was born in December as an app that matches your travel personality (e.g., active, cultural) to fit experiences available around the world. By March, this was irrelevant. Founder Peter Wells relaunched the company in September as a subscription-based service that tells travelers about Covid-19-related restrictions in any state or country. Its proprietary, numeric SAFE-T scores (it stands for Smart Analytics for Educating Travelers) grade 124 countries and all U.S. states on everything from new case trends to local testing capacities.