Travel cos eye summer of revival in int’l tours

According to a study by community social media platform LocalCircles, 59% of the survey participants planned to travel during March-May. With covid-19 cases on a decline, 12% of the respondents said they were planning to travel in the next 90 days and had booked their tickets and stays, while 18% said they intended to travel but had not booked yet. Furthermore, nearly 29% said they wanted to travel but would decide closer to the travel date, while 29% had no plans for the next three months. LocalCircles interviewed 10,127 people.