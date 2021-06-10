Travel enquiries, bookings pick up as second wave slows down

As daily infection cases decline and restrictions start to ease across the country, consumers stuck at home are back to planning travel. Even though travel and hospitality firms have seen limited bookings for June, they are flooded with enquiries and expect better business in July and August. Travel operators, both online and offline, such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Booking.com and SOTC said that they have witnessed upto 50% jump in enquiries in the last ten days.