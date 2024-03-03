Travel from foreign countries is the only major laggard now: MakeMyTrip CEO
Rajesh Magow said the company has seen a significant recovery in business travel, particularly from offsites, conferences and meetings, and that short celebratory trips are the new trend in town.
New Delhi: Online travel agencies have seen a huge rebound in travel, reporting strong results quarter after quarter. Today, nearly all segments of travel have rebounded from their pandemic lows. MakeMyTrip, one of the largest travel companies in India, has seen a significant recovery in business travel, particularly from offsites, conferences and meetings.