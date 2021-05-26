Have you got infected with Covid-19 recently? And due to this, your travel plans had to be changed. Air India is offering waivers to facilitate Covid-19 positive patients.

"In case you are unwell and diagnosed COVID-19 positive, necessitating a change in your travel plan, we are offering waivers to facilitate you, "Air India said in a tweet.

Applicability

For all 098 documents across the Air India network.

Passenger type

Valid for all passengers.

Passengers are required to produce a COVID-19 positive certificate not older than D-15 days from the date of scheduled flight departure.

The waiver would be extended to Immediate Family Member or Passenger, who also needs to complete mandatory government formalities such as Quarantine, in case of passenger or family member tested COVID-19 positive.

Immediate family shall be limited to spouse/children including adopted children/ parents/brothers/ sisters/ grand- parents/ grandchildren/father in law/ mother in law/ sister in law/ brother in law/ son in law/ and daughter in law.

Travel date

The confirmed New Travel date should be in the next 90 days.

To avoid a no-show, booking needs to be cancelled on time as per fare rules.

Change and/or No-Show Waiver benefit

One Free Date change and/Or Free No-Show.

No charges for the same booking class available even if the fare is higher, however, a difference of fare will be charged in case of the higher booking class.

No-Show charges will be waived only in case of Covid Test is done within 72hrs of departure and Covid-19 positive report received within the ambit of No-Show definition of

respective sector fare rule.

Cancellation/Refund

In case of refund, cancellation fees will only be waived on

very special cases, else applicable charges will apply.

Documentation

Covid-19 positive certificate from an authorised diagnostic centre is a must.

In case, a waiver is sought for the Passenger or family member in case of Family Member or Passenger respectively tested positive, proper documentation asserting the relationship and Covid-19 positive certificate is a must.

