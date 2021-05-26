Travel plan changed due to Covid infection? This is what Air India is offering

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The waiver would be extended to Immediate Family Member or Passenger, who also needs to complete mandatory government formalities such as Quarantine, in case of passenger or family member tested COVID-19 positive.
Immediate family shall be limited to spouse/children including adopted children/ parents/brothers/ sisters/ grand- parents/ grandchildren/father in law/ mother in law/ sister in law/ brother in law/ son in law/ and daughter in law.
Travel date
The confirmed New Travel date should be in the next 90 days.
To avoid a no-show, booking needs to be cancelled on time as per fare rules.
Change and/or No-Show Waiver benefit
One Free Date change and/Or Free No-Show.
No charges for the same booking class available even if the fare is higher, however, a difference of fare will be charged in case of the higher booking class.
No-Show charges will be waived only in case of Covid Test is done within 72hrs of departure and Covid-19 positive report received within the ambit of No-Show definition of
respective sector fare rule.
Cancellation/Refund
In case of refund, cancellation fees will only be waived on
very special cases, else applicable charges will apply.
Documentation
Covid-19 positive certificate from an authorised diagnostic centre is a must.
In case, a waiver is sought for the Passenger or family member in case of Family Member or Passenger respectively tested positive, proper documentation asserting the relationship and Covid-19 positive certificate is a must.
