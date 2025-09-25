Travel rewards on food orders? Air India, Zomato announce partnership: Free tickets, points – here's what's in for users

Air India and Zomato have announced a partnership that connects members of the Tata group owned airline's Maharaja Club loyalty program with Zomato's food delivery platform.
Users can avail the benefits of the newly announced Air India-Zomato partnership starting today, Thursday, September 25.
Zomato users who opt to link their Maharaja Club account on the food delivery app can avail various benefits such as earning Maharaja Points, chance to win a Economy class ticket and more.
“This partnership is in line with our continuing efforts to strengthen the value proposition of Maharaja Club and our vision of building it into one of the most rewarding loyalty programmes across industries," said Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce, Air India.
Last week, online travel booking company MakeMyTrip and Zomato announced a partnership to provide train passengers with meals at over 130 railway stations, Mint reported earlier.
