Travel rewards on food orders? Air India, Zomato announce partnership: Free tickets, points – here's what's in for users

Air India and Zomato have announced a partnership that connects members of the Tata group owned airline's Maharaja Club loyalty program with Zomato's food delivery platform.

Users can avail the benefits of the newly announced Air India-Zomato partnership starting today, Thursday, September 25.

Air India-Zomato partnership: How does it work? Zomato users who opt to link their Maharaja Club account on the food delivery app can avail various benefits such as earning Maharaja Points, chance to win a Economy class ticket and more.

What's in for users? Existing Maharaja Club account users who link it with their Zomato accounts will earn 2% Maharaja Points on all Zomato food delivery transactions exceeding ₹ 499.

New members who enroll in the Maharaja Club via the Zomato app will receive a welcome bonus of 2,000 Maharaja Points after completing their first flight with Air India. These points can be redeemed for future travel rewards.

Maharaja Points act as the reward currency for Air India's loyalty program, Maharaja Club, which members can use for award flights, cabin upgrades, and other benefits on Air India flights.

Via the partnership, one member stands the chance to receive a complimentary one-way economy class ticket voucher, which will be valid for booking and travel within a six-month period. “This partnership is in line with our continuing efforts to strengthen the value proposition of Maharaja Club and our vision of building it into one of the most rewarding loyalty programmes across industries," said Sunil Suresh, Head of Marketing, Loyalty & E-commerce, Air India.

Last week, online travel booking company MakeMyTrip and Zomato announced a partnership to provide train passengers with meals at over 130 railway stations, Mint reported earlier.

MakeMyTrip and Zomato partnership offers what benefits? All travellers who book their train tickets via MakeMyTrip will be eligible to order food to their seat via Zomato.

The offering will be for all meal times — breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner, via its proprietary ‘Live Train Status’ tool.

Train passengers can get the meals at over 130 railway stations from more than 40,000 restaurants, stated the release.