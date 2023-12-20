Travel sector to keep soaring: Thomas Cook's Madhavan Menon

The numbers we are seeing in our in-bound travel company Sita, in terms of volumes, are almost at pre-pandemic levels. We are witnessing that trend in India already. Ethnic Indians are also travelling to India as tourists now. In reality, we are seeing a lot of that effect. European tourists have begun to travel to Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, etc. They may not be doing very long travel, but that is still good news for us as well. I had visibility of the fact that the coming quarter will be very good for our in-bound travel company, Sita.