‘Travel sentiment across India strong but inbound travel still an opportunity'
SummaryHotel rates in India have increased significantly post-pandemic, yet demand remains strong, especially during the festive season. Despite challenges in inbound travel, improvements in infrastructure and a focus on domestic tourism are expected to help India regain pre-pandemic levels by 2025.
Hotel rates in India have surged significantly post-pandemic, yet demand remains robust, according to Booking.com’s Santosh Kumar, country head for the Indian subcontinent and Indonesia. With the festival season approaching, domestic travel is expected to maintain momentum despite international travel being hampered by economic factors and upcoming elections in major markets like the US. Kumar believes India’s expanding infrastructure and its competitive positioning could close the gap, helping the nation reclaim pre-pandemic inbound travel levels by 2025.