NEW DELHI : Airlines company SpiceJet on Friday announced in a press release that they will start six flights to Bangkok from 10 March. The daily direct flights will connect Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to Bangkok, the release mentioned.

"The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital," the airline's press release said.

The press release mentioned that the airline will be deploying B737 aircraft to operate all India-Bangkok flights. The release also stated that the Kolkata-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from 10 March.

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from 10 March, however SpiceJet will start the Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from 17 March, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.