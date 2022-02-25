Travelling to Bangkok? This airline to start 6 flights from 10 March. Read here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Airlines company SpiceJet on Friday announced in a press release that they will start six flights to Bangkok from 10 March. The daily direct flights will connect Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to Bangkok, the release mentioned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The airline will introduce daily direct flights connecting Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata with the Thai capital," the airline's press release said.

The Delhi-Bangkok flight and the return flight will begin from 10 March, however SpiceJet will start the Mumbai-Bangkok flight and the return flight from 17 March, it said.