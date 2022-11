Habitual travelers live in the moment, their impressions of, say, Madrid, being quickly supplanted by the anecdotes (and trinkets) they collected in Kyoto. To really impress these folks when it comes to holiday giving, you’ll want to dig a little deeper and find presents with enduring appeal. This Christmas season, we’re highlighting items and experiences, at a range of prices, that either resonantly evoke the past or are designed to extend far into the future, sure to inspire explorers for years to come.