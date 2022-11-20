Travel-themed holiday gifts for 2022: 7 ideas that celebrate tradition

“Like most immigrants, my parents were very poor, so I think we are creating heirlooms now in a way. My dad has a very worn, brown leather wallet that a good friend gave him the night he left India in the 1960s. It was the first time he ever had a wallet, ever left his town and ever got on a plane. He has this little envelope of holy powder in it that was given to him by a priest. I want the wallet because I think it represents America, the life that he made for us here and the independence that they gave my brother and I by moving here."