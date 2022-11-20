Travel-themed holiday gifts for 2022: 7 ideas that celebrate tradition

Habitual travelers live in the moment, their impressions of, say, Madrid, being quickly supplanted by the anecdotes (and trinkets) they collected in Kyoto. To really impress these folks when it comes to holiday giving, you’ll want to dig a little deeper and find presents with enduring appeal. This Christmas season, we’re highlighting items and experiences, at a range of prices, that either resonantly evoke the past or are designed to extend far into the future, sure to inspire explorers for years to come.
A Chic, Affordable Gift for Globe-Trotters: Vintage Travel Posters
A Chic, Affordable Gift for Globe-Trotters: Vintage Travel Posters
For anyone who’s happily afflicted with wanderlust, a vintage travel poster is a gift of affordable art that can really transport. The pool of possibilities is deep. Take, for example, a cute illustration of a 1960s Danish fisherman for $225 (via Chisholm Larsson Gallery and pictured here alongside other offerings from Chisholm Larsson Gallery) or a colorful 1930s Hawaii/South Seas Matson Line luggage label for $75 (from International Poster Gallery) or an original lithograph from Portugal’s travel board that declares, with hilarious graphics, “respect the tourist," for $69 (via The Vintage Poster).
The Most Elegant Gift for Adventurers? This Classic Compass
While plenty of apps turn a phone into a compass, they’re nothing one could bequeath to one’s children. A true keeper: The stainless-steel Voyager compass from the Scottish menswear brand Dalvey’s. Engrave the compass’s badge with your giftee’s initials, or—if you’re feeling more verbose—opt to get a longer message inscribed on the Voyager’s inner or outer shell. Voyager Compass in Blue Mother of Pearl, $139, from $14 for engraving, Dalvey.com
Stay in Luxury Historic Hotels for a Steal
For the history buff, a membership to the National Trust for Historic Preservation is a slam dunk: It functions as a curated travel guide to more than 500 landmarks and revenue goes to saving important places. Buy in at the $20 level for discounts at Historic Hotels of America, including the Greyfield Inn in Georgia (pictured), an early Carnegie mansion. The $250 Preservation Council Steward level adds reduced rates at Historic Hotels Worldwide, such as the original Raffles (c. 1887) in Singapore, and includes two gift memberships, because isn’t it better to give as well as receive? SupportSavingPlaces.org
Travel Journals Designed for the Long-Haul
Documenting one’s adventures the old-fashioned way, on paper, ensures one’s escapades will be discoverable to future generations, rather than, say, buried in Instagram feeds. With Papier’s travel journals, choose among nearly 40 covers, each customizable with the traveler’s name or initials and formatted for both planning and recording trips. British stationers Smythson’s Off the Beaten Track Soho Travel Journal offers similar features, more poshly. Parakeets of London Travel Journal, $35, Papier.com; Off the Beaten Track Soho Travel Journal in Panama in Navy, $280, Smythson.com
For a Smarter Suitcase, Look to the Old-Fashioned Hat Box
Packed with nostalgic elegance, the hat box recalls trips by convertible to a country house in the Cotswolds, bellmen at the Viennese grande dame awaiting mountains of luggage, and fancy occasions that required an array of bonnets. This modestly priced version from Calpak brings a whiff of glamour to today’s ruthless travel but serves a practical purpose: It doubles as a smart weekend bag, one where your hat (and more) will survive the journey unscathed. Trnk Medium Hat Box in Black, $175, CalpakTravel.com; Turtleneck Sweater, $595, Vince.com; Worth & Worth Fellini Hat, $725, HatShop.com; One One Day Toiletries Pouch, $490; Many Day Toiletries Pouch, $590,Metier.com
Splurge: A Hemingway-inspired boat tour of New York Harbor
A few years ago, actor Matthew Rhys (co-star of “The Americans") found a rare Wheeler yacht on Ebay. The now-restored boat was built in Brooklyn in 1939, of the same class and era as Ernest Hemingway’s beloved Pilar. Mr. Rhys charters this “piece of Brooklyn history" for New York harbor cruises, accommodating up to six passengers. Included in the two-hour excursion: snacks (cured meats, cheeses, maybe ceviche) and refreshments (from mojitos to cava), sometimes served by Mr. Rhys himself. $1,900 for a two-hour cruise, May–Oct.; MoveableFeastNY.com
Splurge: The Easiest Way to Plan an Ancestry-Themed Vacation
Planning even the simplest family vacation can be laborious. But one with the express purpose of tracing your brood’s roots overseas? Rather overwhelming. For a lavish holiday gift to your loved ones, consider outsourcing the whole affair to pros. Kensington Tours, for example, has teamed up with AncestryProGenealogists to provide private guided tours of your ancestors’ cities, villages and even homes, based on meticulous research through historical records and archives. Itineraries, which include a day with a professional genealogist or a historian, are offered everywhere from New York City to Poland to Ghana. Tours, from about $9,000 per person, KensingtonTours.com
What Heirloom means to me
To celebrate timeless gifts, we asked Neha Parikh, CEO of the digital navigation service Waze, what treasure she values most.
“Like most immigrants, my parents were very poor, so I think we are creating heirlooms now in a way. My dad has a very worn, brown leather wallet that a good friend gave him the night he left India in the 1960s. It was the first time he ever had a wallet, ever left his town and ever got on a plane. He has this little envelope of holy powder in it that was given to him by a priest. I want the wallet because I think it represents America, the life that he made for us here and the independence that they gave my brother and I by moving here."
