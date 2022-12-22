TRDP Group launches new alcohol venture

TRDP Group launches new alcohol venture2 min read . 10:23 PM IST
The company has contract manufacturing facilities at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh and Dera Bassi in Punjab
The company has contract manufacturing facilities at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh and Dera Bassi in Punjab
NEW DELHI :New Delhi
NEW DELHI :New Delhi
TRDP Group which makes Mario biscuits and Raj Niwas pan masala expects its new alcohol business to generate ₹100 crore of revenue by FY24, a top company executive said.
TRDP Group which makes Mario biscuits and Raj Niwas pan masala expects its new alcohol business to generate ₹100 crore of revenue by FY24, a top company executive said.
Group company NeuWorld Spirits Pvt. Ltd, which has invested ₹10 crore to manufacture, distribute and market two whisky brands— Downing Street and Royal Tribe in the premium and semi-premium segments—is looking to capture 4-5% of the whisky market share in India. Both products will be initially available in Delhi, Chandigarh and Punjab; later, it will begin selling in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
“We are looking to target 24 to 40-year-olds with these whiskies, with more appealing labelling and packaging. Following this, we will be launching another whisky which is pegged between the two segments as well," managing director Poonam Chandel said in an interview.
The company will use contract manufacturers for the alcohol business. After the two whisky brands, the company will launch a premium vodka and another whisky, followed by one each in the gin, rum and brandy categories.
The premium whisky Downing Street will be pitted against the likes of Pernod Ricard India-owned Blenders Pride in the ₹800-850 range, while semi-premium product Royal Tribe will take on Royal Stag whisky in the ₹500-550 range.
“India is primarily a whisky drinking market and 60% of all products sold are in this category. Today’s consumer is willing to try new products and is no longer only stuck to one brand. We hope to get 4-5% of the market share within the first year of our launch. These two brands are going to be a stepping stone for us to further test out the whisky market. Since we have a strong presence in the north of the country, we are beginning our distribution from here," she said.
The company has contract manufacturing facilities at Nahan in Himachal Pradesh and Dera Bassi in Punjab, which will produce 700,000 cases of the two whiskies for them.The company aims to sell about 300,000 cases of its premium vodka in the first year, and will then start making other products including a brandy product primarily targeting the southern markets before the end of FY24.
“We also want to own and operate our own malt plant to create a single malt product. We are yet to earmark a site for that, but it will take 3-4 years to make a quality single malt. And so, to be able to have control over quality, we would need our own facility," she added.