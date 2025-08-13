Treasury Wine Warns on China Drinking Shift as Profits Rise

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. is confident the Australian brand will keep growing in its key Chinese market, despite a shift in drinking habits sparked by a government directive banning alcohol from official banquets.

Treasury, the vintner behind iconic label Penfolds, posted a 17% gain in full-year profits on Wednesday. While it’s seen demand from China rebound following the removal of tariffs on Australian wine last year, it warned a directive from Beijing officials in May was already having an impact.

China issued new guidance to officials to ban alcohol and tobacco from government banquets, as part of a broad crackdown on signs of extravagance in public life. That’s expected to see some customers move away from large banquets toward smaller gatherings — a change which could weigh on sales in one of Treasury’s biggest markets.

Subscribe to The Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify, on YouTube, or wherever you listen.

The decision had impacted “everyone in the market,” Penfolds Managing Director Tom King said on an investor call, adding that the brand was closely monitoring the depletion rate for July and August.

A report in late July from industry group Wine Australia found that exports to China fell in the June quarter compared with a year earlier. That’s after an initial surge sparked by the removal of heavy tariffs in May 2024 following a three-year spat with Canberra on trade policies.

Treasury had only been back in the nation for about 12 months “in a meaningful way,” the company’s outgoing Chief Executive Officer Tim Ford said on the call. The company’s rebuild in the important consumer market was still underway and “there’s still a lot of runway” to bolster sales, he added.

Treasury’s earnings rose to A$770 million in the year through June, broadly in line with market expectations. Shares gained as much as 5.6% in Sydney on Wednesday after the company also announced a A$200 million share buyback.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.