Tredence eyes debut acquisition in 2023
In an interview, co-founder Shashank Dubey said the company will pursue a smaller deal instead of a major transaction for its first acquisition.
BENGALURU : Advent International-backed data science and analytics firm Tredence Inc. is looking to roll out its inorganic growth plans with its debut acquisition this year, said co-founder Shashank Dubey.