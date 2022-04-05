NEW DELHI : Riding on the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across sectors, Tredence Inc., a data science solutions provider, is expanding its India presence with the opening of new delivery centres in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Chennai, which will be operational by May 2022.

Tredence has doubled its talent base in the last 12 months and has over 1,600 employees. The company plans to hire another 500 persons this year, bringing the total number of employees to over 2,100 by December. Adopting a hybrid flexible work model, the new centres have a capacity to house more than 1,400 employees, which would be the company's largest employee base.

The data science company will offer advanced analytics, data engineering, and data science solutions for retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG); technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT); industrial manufacturing; and healthcare clients globally through the new delivery centres.

“Expanding our reach into new talent markets is a critical component of our growth plan. We plan to do so by constantly looking for top-tier talent in new regions and partnering with premier institutes such as IIT-Madras to focus on training and talent development. Through ASTHA (our hire, train and deploy model), we assist employees specializing in legacy technologies to modernize by providing them with data science and data engineering opportunities. Opening new offices and extending our presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Chennai is making strides in these directions," said Shub Bhowmick, chief executive officer and co-founder of Tredence.

Tredence leverages data analytics, data science, and data engineering to address the evolving needs of its customers. Of late, Tredence has transitioned from providing pure data analytics to consulting clients on their digital journeys, said Bhowmick.

“Setting up new delivery and talent centres in India reflects the momentum we are experiencing in the market and aligns with our growth imperatives. Bengaluru, Chennai and Gurugram offer a perfect springboard for tech companies looking to strengthen AI innovation and distributed agile delivery models,“ said Harish Gudi, chief operating officer, Tredence.

Tredence has received private equity funding of $30 million so far and it plans to raise another round of funding by the end of this year. The management told Mint in an interview that it aims to clock revenues of $95-100 million by the end of this calendar year.

