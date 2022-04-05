Tredence strengthens India presence with new centres, to hire 500 by Dec

“Expanding our reach into new talent markets is a critical component of our growth plan. We plan to do so by constantly looking for top-tier talent in new regions and partnering with premier institutes such as IIT-Madras to focus on training and talent development. Through ASTHA (our hire, train and deploy model), we assist employees specializing in legacy technologies to modernize by providing them with data science and data engineering opportunities. Opening new offices and extending our presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Chennai is making strides in these directions," said Shub Bhowmick, chief executive officer and co-founder of Tredence.