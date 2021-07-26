Tredence to hire over 1,000 analytics professionals in 1 year

NEW DELHI : Data science and artificial intelligence (AI) engineering company Tredence will expand its team by adding more than 1,000 technology professionals in the next 12 months in response to the growing need for global AI and data science expertise, the company said.

The roles will be across data analysts, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, data product owners, cloud platform developers and technical architects, among others.

“The enhanced focus on hiring is part of our strategy to invest in and build a strong talent pool of analytics and engineering professionals to drive accelerated value for our clients," said Shub Bhowmick, founder and chief executive officer, Tredence. “The analytics industry has advanced leaps and bounds in the last few years, but the focus on last-mile adoption and value realization continues to be paramount. We are doubling our employee strength to further enable our clients on their journey towards becoming insights-driven organizations."

The company has embarked upon a significant growth and expansion plan following a recent Series A funding. It also announced an employee stock buyback programm of $3.5 million to reward early employees and contributors.

On the heels of new funding and global expansion in the UK and Canada, the company recently launched Tredence Studio, an innovation platform that enables employees to ideate, prototype and co-create solutions in collaboration with clients.

Since its inception in 2013, Tredence has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% helping clients deliver meaningful insights. In the past seven months alone, Tredence has added more than 500 employees across diverse roles and skill sets.

