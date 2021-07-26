Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tredence to hire over 1,000 analytics professionals in 1 year

Tredence to hire over 1,000 analytics professionals in 1 year

Premium
Shub Bhowmick, the founder and chief executive officer of Tredence said the enhanced focus on hiring is part of the company's strategy to invest in and build a strong talent pool of analytics and engineering professionals to drive accelerated value for its clients.
1 min read . 04:15 PM IST Livemint

  • The roles will be across data analysts, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, data product owners, cloud platform developers and technical architects, among others

NEW DELHI : Data science and artificial intelligence (AI) engineering company Tredence will expand its team by adding more than 1,000 technology professionals in the next 12 months in response to the growing need for global AI and data science expertise, the company said.

Data science and artificial intelligence (AI) engineering company Tredence will expand its team by adding more than 1,000 technology professionals in the next 12 months in response to the growing need for global AI and data science expertise, the company said.

The roles will be across data analysts, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, data product owners, cloud platform developers and technical architects, among others.

The roles will be across data analysts, business analysts, data engineers, data scientists, data product owners, cloud platform developers and technical architects, among others.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The enhanced focus on hiring is part of our strategy to invest in and build a strong talent pool of analytics and engineering professionals to drive accelerated value for our clients," said Shub Bhowmick, founder and chief executive officer, Tredence. “The analytics industry has advanced leaps and bounds in the last few years, but the focus on last-mile adoption and value realization continues to be paramount. We are doubling our employee strength to further enable our clients on their journey towards becoming insights-driven organizations."

The company has embarked upon a significant growth and expansion plan following a recent Series A funding. It also announced an employee stock buyback programm of $3.5 million to reward early employees and contributors.

On the heels of new funding and global expansion in the UK and Canada, the company recently launched Tredence Studio, an innovation platform that enables employees to ideate, prototype and co-create solutions in collaboration with clients.

Since its inception in 2013, Tredence has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50% helping clients deliver meaningful insights. In the past seven months alone, Tredence has added more than 500 employees across diverse roles and skill sets.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why India is warming up to a trade deal with the UK

Premium

Sensex, Nifty open flat; Axis Bank and SBI Top Losers

Premium

Before you invest in NPS, understand its risks, liquidi ...

Premium

What to watch this week: US Fed meet, L&T, Axis Bank earnings

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!