Tremors of Dell's job cuts likely to be felt in India

Bengaluru: Texas-based Dell Technologies Inc. will be eliminating several jobs globally this week, the tremors of which are likely to be felt in its India offices, where the company has a sizeable workforce out of its total headcount of 165,000.

Dell said, as a policy, it cannot disclose region-wise employee headcount. In India, Dell has offices in major cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Chief operating officer Jeff Clarke told staff during a quarterly all-hands meeting on Monday that the workforce reductions will not be limited to any particular team or division within Dell.

Without specifying the number of job cuts, a Dell India spokesperson said, “We are addressing our cost structure to make sure we are as competitive as we should be now and for future opportunities. While we do this type of organizational review regularly, and while it always results in some job loss or restructuring, we recognize that there is nothing routine about today’s environment. We updated our team today with this information so they understand the actions occurring this week."

Dell’s potential job losses come at a time when the IT industry has been laying off thousands of employees across the globe, including in India, on grounds of non-performance, lack of projects and rightsizing the workforce as pressure mounts on firms because of an uncertain business environment. Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. recently laid off thousands of workers in India, who were on the bench.

The India spokesperson said that Dell is also evaluating its business to make sure it has the right number of team members in the right roles and in areas where customers need most. “Dell’s priority continues to be taking care of our team members, so we can take care of our customers and our business, to ensure they are healthy and strong for the long-term."

Alok Ohrie, president and managing director, Dell Technologies India said in an earlier interview that the company will be increasingly focusing on digital transformation in sectors like healthcare, online collaboration, education, telecommunication and digital cities in FY21.

Dell Technologies said in a virtual press meet in August that more than 50% of employees will continue to work remotely even after the covid-19 pandemic ends. In mid-March, 90% of Dell’s global workforce had been enabled to work from home. In India, the number was close to 100%.

Dell is taking a “conservative and phased" approach of returning to site. The company said it will prioritise based on those team members who can be more productive on-site or have challenges working from home.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via