Trend Micro aims to expand cloud business in India with new Mumbai office

BENGALURU : Cybersecurity company Trend Micro Inc. aims to expand its cloud business in India and grow its incident response and local support team with the launch of a new office in Mumbai.

The company said it will continue its current focus on the banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) vertical as well as specific areas in government including defence and state data centres.

“The new Trend Micro office is designed to create a unique environment and ensure best-in-class services for its employees, with major investments in infrastructure. Equipped with cutting-edge and fully integrated technology, the facility is designed to accommodate future needs, suitable for video conferencing for both collaborative and remote work, particularly post-pandemic," the company said in a statement.

“Our new Mumbai office supports our customers and, it reiterates our commitment to the Indian market and the cybersecurity industry. We see many enterprises in India taking the lead in technology advancements and staying ahead of the global market curve, including cloud adoption. This, in turn, provides more business opportunities for us to invest in this market," said Nilesh Jain, vice president, Southeast Asia and India, Trend Micro.

Further to the existing Cloud One and XDR data centres, Trend Micro plans to set up a local support centre in India to address the cybersecurity concerns of its customers, said Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. “With significant investments made in the cloud business, we will ramp up hiring and continue building the team. As our customers are the backbone of our company, we are bound to cater to their needs and meet their requirements."

