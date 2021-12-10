Trend Micro aims to expand cloud business in India with new Mumbai office

Further to the existing Cloud One and XDR data centres, Trend Micro plans to set up a local support centre in India to address the cybersecurity concerns of its customers, said Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. “With significant investments made in the cloud business, we will ramp up hiring and continue building the team. As our customers are the backbone of our company, we are bound to cater to their needs and meet their requirements."