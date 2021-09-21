BENGALURU : Cyber security company Trend Micro Inc. said on Tuesday it has launched its first Cloud One regional data centre in India to uphold data sovereignty and safeguard data privacy in the country. The data centre is aimed at helping enterprises securely adopt a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based security framework.

Cloud One is Trend Micro’s flagship cloud security services platform for protecting servers, resources, and applications in the cloud. Trend Micro claims to be one of the top security vendors to have the broadest set of services around cloud security, delivered out of India. This move follows Trend Micro’s launch of its regional XDR data lake in India last year.

Trend Micro’s XDR offers extensive correlated detection going beyond endpoint detection and response by collecting and analyzing data from emails, endpoints, servers, cloud workloads, and networks.

Organizations are increasingly embracing cloud, making SaaS the preferred model for security solutions delivery. However, many customers face regulatory or policy-based concerns around the location of SaaS platforms or data storage for their workloads. Having a data centre within the country improves compliance and reduces friction for guidance and reporting requirements, Trend Micro said in a statement.

“India is a significant market for us and to reinforce our commitment towards our customers in India, we have launched Trend Micro Cloud One data center for India region. It helps simplify cloud security for our vast clientele - especially in BFSI, government and other regulated sectors," said Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India and SAARC, Trend Micro.

“Cloud One addresses the most fundamental cloud security requirements of the customers, protecting a number of the most used cloud services such as compute, file storage, containers, serverless functions, virtual private network, and more. Cloud One also enables customers to gain full visibility into their hybrid or multi-cloud environment and ensure that the cloud services are configured correctly and are compliant to industry standards," Katiyar added.

