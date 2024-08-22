Companies
Trent could grow 10-times its current size, Noel Tata says
Summary
- Rising investor interest has led to the Tata Group's retail company's shares appreciating 250% in the past one year to ₹6,776.70 apiece. Trent's market value of more than ₹2.40 trillion makes it the fourth-most valuable Tata company, behind Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Tata Motors and Titan Ltd.
Mumbai: Trent Ltd could grow "ten times" its current size, chairman Noel Tata said on Wednesday, on a day the company's stock hit a 52-week high, but refused to commit to a timeline for achieving this, in keeping with his restrained personality.
