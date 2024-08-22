Trent could grow 10-times its current size, Noel Tata says

"Launching a private label brand is very different from launching a multi-brand store format. With Westside, we chose to be completely branded; we had to develop the entire product portfolio and constantly evolve it to meet our customers’ acceptance and find (real estate) properties. Back in 1999, the required competencies for this did not exist, so we had to train and learn on the go. Retailers who today try to pivot to be predominantly private labels will realise how difficult it is," said Noel.