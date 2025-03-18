Companies
Zudio, Trent’s greatest strength, may also be its biggest weakness
Summary
- Analysts said Zudio, the chain of budget clothing stores that helped drive Trent's stock from ₹2,000 to ₹8,000 in just over a year, will remain the key driver of its future growth — but will also be responsible for any further correction in the stock.
Trent Ltd, the parent firm of well-known brands such as Westside and Zudio, has been one of the fastest-growing companies in India’s retail sector over the past five years, with its stock having surged about 935% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
