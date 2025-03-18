Zudio, Trent’s greatest strength, may also be its biggest weakness

According to a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 10 March, Trent’s Westside store locator initially showed it had 269 such stores, which was later corrected to 240, reflecting a net addition of just eight stores so far in FY25. The brokerage estimated the store count would be 243 by the end of FY25, implying a net addition of just 11 stores in the fiscal year — well below the 26, 14, and 18 net additions in FY22, FY23 and FY24, respectively.