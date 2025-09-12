Trent plans to add and scale a new brand every five years, says CEO
Summary
Trent has added three new brands to its portfolio in the past five years—Utsah, Samoh, and most recently Burnt Toast—while also expanding Zudio Beauty into a standalone format.
Bengaluru: Trent Ltd., the Tata Group company behind the billion-dollar fashion brand Zudio, aims to introduce a new brand to its portfolio every five years, its CEO said on Friday.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story