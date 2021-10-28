Trentar acquires 75% stake in drone propulsion system startup Trishula

Subodh Menon, Founder, Trentar said, “Completely Indigenous UAV is the Vision we have for Trentar… This acquisition will transform Trishula into a formidable leader in the global propulsion industry and pave way for India to be the go-to market for the UAV Subsystems – in terms of procurement and innovation. We are also committed to drive the Atmanirbhar mantra and cater to the needs of the defence, indigenously."