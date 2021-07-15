NEW DELHI: Trentar Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Dorf Ketal Chemicals, has acquired controlling stake in drone-based service provider and artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform GarudaUAV, the company said in a statement.

This acquisition will focus on igniting and scaling-up new-age businesses based on drone services and software, Dorf Ketal said in the statement.

GarudaUAV, which specialises in aerial data acquisition, analysis, and reporting, uses AI-powered enterprise drone platform BlueHawk to collect, classify, analyse, and report data.

The firm also provides aerial intelligence for mapping and survey, visual and thermal inspections at solar plants, wind turbines, thermal plants, factories, dams and hydro power projects.

"Trentar has been launched with the objective of creating a strong presence for Dorf Ketal group in the New Age Industries like Drone, Drone based services/software, AI, Robotics, Circular Economy. This acquisition is strategic in nature as the plan is to transform GarudaUAV into a Formidable Enterprise through the Global Presence & Goodwill of Dorf Ketal," said Subodh Menon, Founder of Dorf Ketal.

"We also plan to acquire companies with complimentary and cutting edge technologies to take the delivery of GarudaUAV’s services a notch ahead," Menon added.

Over the last four years, GarudaUAV had acquired over 150 customers in more than 14 different verticals to become a formidable player in drone-based services space, said GarudaUAV's founder and chief executive Brijesh Pandey.

"This acquisition by Trentar will provide us the much-needed tailwind to boost our growth most effectively and that too in the shortest period," Pandey added.

