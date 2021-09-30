Tribunal orders Zee to announce EGM by Sunday

Invesco, the largest investor in Zee, owning 17.88% through Invesco Developing Market Fund and OFI Global China Fund Llc, has been unhappy with Zee founder Subhash Chandra and his son, Punit Goenka, who together own 3.99%. The twin developments on Thursday—NCLT directing Zee board to call an EGM and independent directors of Zee separately meeting to consider the issue—implies an EGM is a foregone conclusion, and the spotlight will be on how 78% of public shareholders vote.