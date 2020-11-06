Tribunal rejects Reliance’s appeal against Sebi order

In March 2007, RIL sold 4.1% of its stake in RPL. However, to prevent a plunge in the RPL share price, the shares were sold first in the futures market followed by the spot market, covering the share sales in the futures market. The 2017 order passed by Sebi said RIL had made “unlawful gains" of ₹513 crore, “which could not have been made but for the fraudulent and manipulative strategy/pattern adopted by them".