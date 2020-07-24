“This is unique case in which the CBDT has approved the exemption being granted in respect of payments made by the assessee trust to the Cornell University USA and Harvard University USA, in which the assessing officer has duly given effect to the stand so taken by the CBDT, and yet a hyper-pedantic, even if a bonafide, approach of the learned CIT(A), seemingly more loyal to the CBDT than CBDT itself, has resulted in this wholly avoidable litigation which does not only clog the serious litigation before the judicial forums but also diverts scarce resources of the philanthropic bodies, like the assessee before us, to the areas which do no good to the society at large," said ITAT in the order.