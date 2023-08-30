Tribunal sets final hearing date of Punit Goenka's appeal on September 8

Tribunal sets final hearing date of Punit Goenka's appeal on September 81 min read 30 Aug 2023, 12:42 PM IST
SAT directs Sebi to respond to Punit Goenka's appeal by September 4, schedules conclusive hearing for September 8.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday directed Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to submit a response to Punit Goenka's appeal by September 4.
As reported by Moneycontrol, the case has been scheduled for a conclusive hearing on September 8. Punit Goenka, the former CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), has challenged a Sebi ruling that prohibits him from occupying directorial or significant managerial roles within the company and other entities.
The appellate tribunal further said that it is not satisfied with the amount of time taken by Sebi for investigation. "Sebi can’t keep going on with its investigation," it said
