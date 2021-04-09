HDFC Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund were the buyers who bought the shares at the same price in separate transactions.
According to the latest shareholding pattern, Tricot Investments Ltd held 2.36% stake in Timken India, which makes bearings and power transmission products.
Timken India reported a fall of 56.03% in net profit to ₹37.18 crore for December quarter 2020 against a profit of ₹84.56 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales rose 1.79% to ₹385.38 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 over ₹378.60 crore in the same period a year ago.
From the beginning of the calendar year, Timken India gained 4.20% against a rise of 6.10% in the benchmark index,Nifty.
Shares of Timken India gained 0.89% to close at ₹1385.45 on Friday on the NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty lost 0.26% to 14834.85.