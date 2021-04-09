OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Tricot Investments sells Timken India shares worth over 152 crore

Mumbai: Tricot Investments Ltd has sold 1.12 million shares or 1.49% of the equity on Friday of Timken India Ltd worth over 152 crore through an open market transaction.

Tricot Investments sold 11.2 lakh shares of Timken India at an average price of 1,360 apiece aggregating to 152.32 crore, according to the block data available on the NSE.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

HDFC Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund were the buyers who bought the shares at the same price in separate transactions.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, Tricot Investments Ltd held 2.36% stake in Timken India, which makes bearings and power transmission products.

Timken India reported a fall of 56.03% in net profit to 37.18 crore for December quarter 2020 against a profit of 84.56 crore in the year-ago period. Net sales rose 1.79% to 385.38 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2020 over 378.60 crore in the same period a year ago.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Timken India gained 4.20% against a rise of 6.10% in the benchmark index,Nifty.

Shares of Timken India gained 0.89% to close at 1385.45 on Friday on the NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty lost 0.26% to 14834.85.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout