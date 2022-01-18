OPEN APP
Trident net profit jumps 88%, subsidiary issues CCDs to promoter group
Textiles company Trident Ltd today reported an 88% jump in consolidated net profit at 211 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. It was 112 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company's consolidated total income during the period under review stood at 1,983 crore as against 1,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses were higher at 1,673 crore in the third quarter as compared to 1,157 crore.

Further, Trident said its subsidiary Trident Global Corp Ltd (TGCL), has issued 2,81,850 9% compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) worth nearly 17 crore to the promoter and promoter group of the company.

On Tuesday, Trident shares closed 5% down at 64.60 apiece on NSE.

