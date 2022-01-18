Trident net profit jumps 88%, subsidiary issues CCDs to promoter group1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2022, 05:04 PM IST
- Trident Q3 results: The company's consolidated total income during the period under review stood at ₹1,983 crore
|
Listen to this article
Textiles company Trident Ltd today reported an 88% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹211 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. It was ₹112 crore in the same quarter of last year.
The company's consolidated total income during the period under review stood at ₹1,983 crore as against ₹1,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total expenses were higher at ₹1,673 crore in the third quarter as compared to ₹1,157 crore.
Further, Trident said its subsidiary Trident Global Corp Ltd (TGCL), has issued 2,81,850 9% compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) worth nearly ₹17 crore to the promoter and promoter group of the company.
On Tuesday, Trident shares closed 5% down at ₹64.60 apiece on NSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!