Trident net profit jumps 88%, subsidiary issues CCDs to promoter group

Textiles company Trident Ltd today reported an 88% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹211 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021. It was ₹112 crore in the same quarter of last year.

The company's consolidated total income during the period under review stood at ₹1,983 crore as against ₹1,308 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses were higher at ₹1,673 crore in the third quarter as compared to ₹1,157 crore.

On Tuesday, Trident shares closed 5% down at ₹64.60 apiece on NSE.