Trident receives European patent for 'Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric'

Trident Limited has been granted patent for “Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric by European Patent office. "Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that Trident Limited has been granted a patent for ‘Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric’ by European Patent Office," said the company in a BSE filing.

The present invention comprises a method of producing a fabric by subjecting the fabric to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric. This will help the company to deliver its special soft towels without usage of any chemical based fibers enabling it to save environment and at the same time to deliver its soft luxury towels in European Market.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

The company gained over 4% in the early trade on Friday to ₹14.95 from its previous close of ₹14.35 per share. At 10:10 a.m., the shares of Trident were trading at ₹14.75 on NSE.

Trident Limited is the flagship Company of Trident Group, a USD 1 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in Home Textile Space in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands, the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in two major business segments- Textiles and Paper with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via