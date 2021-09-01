Trifecta Capital launches third venture debt fund; eyes Rs1,500 crore

MUMBAI : Venture debt pioneer Trifecta Capital has launched its third venture debt fund, targeting a corpus of Rs1,500 crore for its latest fund. The fund, with a target corpus of Rs1,000 crores (US $ 133 million) and a green shoe option of Rs500 crore (US $ 67 million), will be the largest in the series of venture debt funds managed by the firm.

The fund aims to serve the rapidly growing financing opportunities for Indian start-ups.

Earlier this year, the firm had announced the final close and oversubscription of its Venture Debt Fund – II, as well as the first close of its late-stage equity offering, Trifecta Leaders Fund – I.

Trifecta Venture Debt Fund – I, raised in 2015, has returned 100% of the corpus to its investors and is now harvesting the capital gains from the equity options that it holds across most portfolio companies.

The firm has made 140 investments over the last six years. Trifecta Capital’s Venture Debt Funds have invested approximately Rs2,200 crore ($293 million) in 85+ start-ups. The Trifecta Venture Debt Fund’s portfolio now has 11 Unicorns and more than 15 Soonicorns, with businesses including Big Basket, Pharmeasy, Cars24, Vedantu, Infra.Market, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, UrbanCompany, CarDekho, Blackbuck, Ninjacart, NoBroker, Kreditbee, Dehaat, Turtlemint, Servify, Livspace and BharatPe amongst several others. The portfolio is cumulatively valued at $33 billion.

Focus sectors where the firm plans to deploy its third fund include emerging sectors with high growth prospects such as SaaS (Software as a Service), D2C (Direct-to-consumer), B2B commerce, Fintech, E-commerce Sellers, etc. Trifecta Capital aims to complete the first close in calendar year 2021.

Rahul Khanna, Managing Partner said, “As the pioneering provider of credit to the new economy, we take immense pride in the asset class that we have helped build and institutionalize over the last six years. With this third venture debt fund, we will strengthen our existing investor relationships and selectively add new investors who can add value to our portfolio companies. We aim to further enhance our track record of delivering consistent returns every quarter as well as best-in-class venture debt fund returns to our investors, as we help them participate in some of the most exciting new businesses in India."

The fund will offer customised solutions woven around growth financing, working capital financing for inventory and receivables, bespoke capital structured to fund acquisitions, as well as blended financing structures along with participation from banks and NBFCs.

Nilesh Kothari, Managing Partner added, “In our two existing venture debt funds, we have been extremely selective on the companies that we have chosen to partner with, and creative in how we structure solutions to serve them. The quality of our portfolio is testament to this approach, as we invested in less than 1 out of 10 opportunities that we evaluated, and now have a portfolio with more than 20 unicorns and soonicorns. In this new fund, we will continue to select the very best, and further innovate on the right credit products for them, as we are strong believers in the potential of these businesses to scale and contribute to nation building."

