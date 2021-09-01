Trifecta Capital launches third venture debt fund; eyes Rs1,500 crore

Nilesh Kothari, Managing Partner added, “In our two existing venture debt funds, we have been extremely selective on the companies that we have chosen to partner with, and creative in how we structure solutions to serve them. The quality of our portfolio is testament to this approach, as we invested in less than 1 out of 10 opportunities that we evaluated, and now have a portfolio with more than 20 unicorns and soonicorns. In this new fund, we will continue to select the very best, and further innovate on the right credit products for them, as we are strong believers in the potential of these businesses to scale and contribute to nation building."